In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Queen
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.