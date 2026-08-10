In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Nexa
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours