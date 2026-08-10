In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Vio
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
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