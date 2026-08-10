In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 32,500 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the VEV 01 [2021-2024] has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 [2021-2024] in 3 colours.
SA 1000 vs VEV 01 [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Vev 01 [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 32,500
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
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