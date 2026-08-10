In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at Rs. 31,880 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Ujaas eZy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Ujaas ezy
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 31,880
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
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