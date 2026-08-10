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HomeCompare BikesSA 1000 vs Ujaas eZy

Stella Automobili SA 1000 vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at Rs. 31,880 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Ujaas eZy Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sa 1000 Ujaas ezy
BrandStella AutomobiliUjaas Energy
Price₹ 46,000₹ 31,880
Range60-70 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity-48 V
Charging Time--

Filters
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ujaas eZy
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy
eZy LA 48V
₹31,880*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Stella Automobili SA 1000 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg
Length
1780 mm
Height
1150 mm
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
2 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
60-70 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Body Type
Electric BikesElectric Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesLED Digtal
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,00031,880
Ex-Showroom Price
46,00031,880
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
988685

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