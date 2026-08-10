In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Ujaas Energy eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa LA in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs eSpa LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Espa la
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 42,924
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours