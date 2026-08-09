In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
SA 1000 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
|-
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