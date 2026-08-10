In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Ego la
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours