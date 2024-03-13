In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
SA 1000 vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Xl100
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-