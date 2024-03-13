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Stella Automobili SA 1000 vs TVS XL100

In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
SA 1000 vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sa 1000 Xl100
BrandStella AutomobiliTVS
Price₹ 46,000₹ 43,900
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Stella Automobili SA 1000 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1780 mm1895 mm
Height
1150 mm1077 mm
Width
690 mm670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
2 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,00052,450
Ex-Showroom Price
46,00043,900
RTO
02,634
Insurance
05,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9881,127

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