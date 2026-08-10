In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
SA 1000 vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Victor
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 57,877
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|72 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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