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Stella Automobili SA 1000 vs TVS Victor

In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
SA 1000 vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sa 1000 Victor
BrandStella AutomobiliTVS
Price₹ 46,000₹ 57,877
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-72 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Stella Automobili SA 1000 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1780 mm1980 mm
Height
1150 mm1090 mm
Width
690 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
2 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Clock
YesNo
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,00057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
46,00057,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9881,244

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