In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
SA 1000 vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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