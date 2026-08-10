In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
SA 1000 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Sport
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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