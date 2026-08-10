In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
SA 1000 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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