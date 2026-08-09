In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
SA 1000 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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