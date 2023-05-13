In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
SA 1000 vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Radeon
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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