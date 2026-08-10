In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour.
SA 1000 vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
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