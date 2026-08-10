In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Tunwal Sport 63 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour.
SA 1000 vs Sport 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Sport 63
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60-65 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours