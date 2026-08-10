In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 54,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Mini Lithino has a range of up to 50-65 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Mini Lithino Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Mini lithino
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 54,990
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|50-65 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hour