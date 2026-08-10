In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour.
SA 1000 vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours