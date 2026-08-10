In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 57,697 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Saathi [2020-2024] has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Saathi [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Saathi [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 57,697
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
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