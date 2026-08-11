In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours.
SA 1000 vs Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Neo
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 41,557
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|55 - 60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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