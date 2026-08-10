In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 66,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the MXE has a range of up to 30-35 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. SVITCH offers the MXE in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs MXE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Mxe
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 66,500
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|30-35 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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