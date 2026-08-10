In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or SUPER ECO T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the T1 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. SUPER ECO offers the T1 in 1 colour.
SA 1000 vs T1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|T1
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 56,772
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-6 Hours (100%)