In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Buzz vs Mist Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Buzz
|Mist
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|90 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.