Stella Automobili Buzz vs Viertric Mist

In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Buzz vs Mist Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Buzz Mist
BrandStella AutomobiliViertric
Price₹ 95,000₹ 72,000
Range90 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Mist
Viertric Mist
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16175,634
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00072,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1613,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,625

