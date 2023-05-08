HT Auto

Stella Automobili Buzz vs Viertric Eagle

In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Buzz vs Eagle Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Buzz Eagle
BrandStella AutomobiliViertric
Price₹ 95,000₹ 70,095
Range90 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eagle
Viertric Eagle
STD
₹70,095*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16173,698
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00070,095
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1613,603
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,584

