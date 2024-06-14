In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Buzz vs ZX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Buzz
|Zx 125
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-