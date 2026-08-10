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Stella Automobili Buzz vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Stella Automobili Buzz or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Buzz vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Buzz Elegante 150
BrandStella AutomobiliVespa
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range90 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
90 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1611,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,1617,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1313,361

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