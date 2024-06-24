In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Buzz vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Buzz
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 63,338
|Range
|90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-