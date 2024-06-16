In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mid has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour.
Buzz vs Sport 63 Mid Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Buzz
|Sport 63 mid
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|90 km/charge
|70-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-