HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesBuzz vs Elektrika 60

Stella Automobili Buzz vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
Buzz vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Buzz Elektrika 60
BrandStella AutomobiliTunwal
Price₹ 95,000₹ 0.65 Lakhs
Range90 km/charge70-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16175,373
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00065,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
4,1615,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,620

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch the Maybach GLS 600 and the S63 AMG on May 22
    Mercedes-Benz India to launch two new top-end cars on May 22. Check details
    14 May 2024
    Ather Energy has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance &Hero FinCorp to offer a five-year loan window for electric two-wheelers.
    Buying an Ather 450X just got easier; new 60-month loan window announced
    6 Jun 2023
    Ajinkya Rahane's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is finished in Polar White
    Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane buys the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore
    21 Feb 2024
    Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, and Lance Bennett, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India with S 63 E Performance Edition 1 and Maybach GLS 600
    Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance & Maybach GLS 600 launched in India
    22 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
    Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
    8 Jun 2021
    View all
     