Stella Automobili Buzz vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Buzz vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Buzz Saathi
BrandStella AutomobiliTrinity Motors
Price₹ 95,000₹ 85,999
Range90 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16189,860
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00085,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1613,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,931

