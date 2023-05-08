In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours.
Buzz vs Emerge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Buzz
|Emerge
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 68,106
|Range
|90 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-