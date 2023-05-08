HT Auto

Stella Automobili Buzz vs Techo Electra Emerge

In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours.
Buzz vs Emerge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Buzz Emerge
BrandStella AutomobiliTecho Electra
Price₹ 95,000₹ 68,106
Range90 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Emerge
Techo Electra Emerge
STD
₹68,106*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh60 V, 30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16168,106
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00068,106
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,463

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Volkswagen AG plans to launch an entry-level crossover, Tiguan EV, and luxury SUV.
    Volkswagen plans a massive electric SUV offensive to take on Tesla. Details here
    8 May 2023
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz are being manufactured in three different variants.
    Volkswagen receives over 10000 orders for ID. Buzz electric van, nearly sold out
    21 Aug 2022
    Volkswagen aims to produce in a significantly higher number in 2024, compared to 44,000 units planned for 2023.
    Volkswagen aims to produce 44,000 ID. Buzz EVs in 2023
    28 Mar 2023
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric pickup truck would come in a dual cab configuration.
    Volkswagen patents ID. Buzz pickup truck's design, foresees a dual cabin model
    14 Aug 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    View all
     