HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesBuzz vs Super Eco S 2

Stella Automobili Buzz vs SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2

In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour.
Buzz vs Super Eco S 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Buzz Super eco s 2
BrandStella AutomobiliSUPER ECO
Price₹ 95,000₹ 85,500
Range90 km/charge70 -85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Eco S 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
S 2 STD
₹85,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2 kW250 - 1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh60 V, 21 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1611,05,000
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,05,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,256

Super Eco S 2 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2null | Electric | Automatic85,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Pronull | Electric | Automatic1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Super Eco S 2 vs S1 Pro

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    there is an abundance of motorcycles and scooters to choose from - new and used. Choose the one that serves your purpose
    Five essential tips to keep in mind when buying a pre-owned bike
    29 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    Suzuki GB has announced to eliminate four gasoline-powered models from its UK lineup including Swift Sport, Jimny LCV, Ignis, and Swace.
    Suzuki to exit ICE vehicles in UK to focus on EVs. Hints at India impact?
    30 Jun 2024
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. However, in real life you can achieve 18 kmpl easily in city conditions.
    How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    View all
     