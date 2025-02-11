In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-