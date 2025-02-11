In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|Roadster
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|29.06 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-