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Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One gen 1.5 R15 v4
BrandSimple EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 1.72 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range248 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
One Gen 1.5
Simple Energy One Gen 1.5
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm170 mm
Length
1900 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg142 kg
Height
1163 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm815 mm
Width
758 mm725 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
248 km495 km
Max Speed
105 kmph140 kmph
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Find My BikePosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,81,2731,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,9441,73,050
RTO
013,844
Insurance
9,32911,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8964,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Simple One packs even more range from the same battery setup promising 248 km (IDC), as opposed to 212 km on the Gen 1 version
2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km
11 Feb 2025
The Simple One Gen 1.5 finally bring the electric scooter up to speed with its rivals while improving its range even further at 248 km (IDC) on a single charge
Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
11 Feb 2025
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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10 Aug 2026
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
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23 May 2023
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Latest Videos

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23 Jan 2024
After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
Simple One Gen 1.5 review: Improved range and ride dynamics promise better performance from this Ather 450 rival
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