In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-