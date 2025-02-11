In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56.87 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-