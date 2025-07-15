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Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One gen 1.5 Fz-x
BrandSimple EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 1.72 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range248 km/charge-
Mileage-55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
One Gen 1.5
Simple Energy One Gen 1.5
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm165 mm
Length
1900 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg139 kg
Height
1163 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm810 mm
Width
758 mm785 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
248 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph96 kmph
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Find My BikeYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,81,2731,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,9441,19,194
RTO
011,036
Insurance
9,3299,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8962,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
The 2025 Simple One packs even more range from the same battery setup promising 248 km (IDC), as opposed to 212 km on the Gen 1 version
2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km
11 Feb 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
The Simple One Gen 1.5 finally bring the electric scooter up to speed with its rivals while improving its range even further at 248 km (IDC) on a single charge
Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
11 Feb 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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10 Aug 2026
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
Simple One Gen 1.5 review: Improved range and ride dynamics promise better performance from this Ather 450 rival
11 Feb 2025
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