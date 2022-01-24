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Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One gen 1.5 Fzs 25
BrandSimple EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 1.72 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range248 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
One Gen 1.5
Simple Energy One Gen 1.5
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm160 mm
Length
1900 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg154 kg
Height
1163 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm795 mm
Width
758 mm820 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
248 km
Max Speed
105 kmph
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
TubularDiamond
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Find My Bike-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,81,2731,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,9441,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
9,32910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8963,546

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