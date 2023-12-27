In 2023 Simple Energy One or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Simple Energy One or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at 99,900 (ex-showroom price). One engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 72 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. One has a range of up to 212 kms. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 55.42 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less