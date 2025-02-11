In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-