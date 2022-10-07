Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Swappable Battery
|Yes
|-
|No Of Batteries
|1
|-
|Max Torque
|72 Nm
|58 Nm
|Continious Power
|4.5 kw
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Power
|8500 w
|3000 W
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Emission Type
|BS6
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|Yes
|-
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|3 Hrs
|-
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,53,848
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,45,000
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹8,848
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,306
|₹2,739