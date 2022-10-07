HT Auto

Simple Energy One vs White Carbon Motors GT5

One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
72 Nm58 Nm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
8500 w3000 W
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,8481,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0001,15,000
RTO
09,200
Insurance
8,8483,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3062,739
