Simple Energy One vs Vespa ZX 125

In 2023 Simple Energy One or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
BS6
₹98,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
72 Nm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
4.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
8500 w-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,8481,17,300
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0001,02,483
RTO
08,198
Insurance
8,8486,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3062,521

