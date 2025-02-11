One Gen 1.5 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One gen 1.5 Vxl 150 [2020-2025] Brand Simple Energy Vespa Price ₹ 1.72 Lakhs ₹ 1.44 Lakhs Range 248 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 5 kWh - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4 Hours -

In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.