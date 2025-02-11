In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-