One Gen 1.5 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One gen 1.5 Sxl 125 [2020-2025] Brand Simple Energy Vespa Price ₹ 1.72 Lakhs ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Range 248 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity 5 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4 Hours -

In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.