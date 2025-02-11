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Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One gen 1.5 Elegante 150
BrandSimple EnergyVespa
Price₹ 1.72 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range248 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
One Gen 1.5
Simple Energy One Gen 1.5
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm155 mm
Length
1900 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg115 kg
Height
1163 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm770 mm
Width
758 mm690 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
248 km
Max Speed
105 kmph
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
TubularMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Find My BikeAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,81,2731,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,9441,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
9,3297,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8963,361

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Simple One packs even more range from the same battery setup promising 248 km (IDC), as opposed to 212 km on the Gen 1 version
2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km
11 Feb 2025
The Simple One Gen 1.5 finally bring the electric scooter up to speed with its rivals while improving its range even further at 248 km (IDC) on a single charge
Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
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