In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-