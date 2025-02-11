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HomeCompare BikesOne Gen 1.5 vs Apache RTR 160

Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One gen 1.5 Apache rtr 160
BrandSimple EnergyTVS
Price₹ 1.72 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range248 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
One Gen 1.5
Simple Energy One Gen 1.5
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm180 mm
Length
1900 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg137 kg
Height
1163 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm790 mm
Width
758 mm730 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
248 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph107 kmph
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Find My Bike(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,81,2731,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,9441,12,190
RTO
08,975
Insurance
9,32911,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8962,850
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Simple One packs even more range from the same battery setup promising 248 km (IDC), as opposed to 212 km on the Gen 1 version
2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km
11 Feb 2025
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The Simple One Gen 1.5 finally bring the electric scooter up to speed with its rivals while improving its range even further at 248 km (IDC) on a single charge
Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
11 Feb 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
27 Jun 2025
The teaser that the brand released shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the upcoming motorcycles.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 teased ahead of launch
24 Jun 2025
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After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
Simple One Gen 1.5 review: Improved range and ride dynamics promise better performance from this Ather 450 rival
11 Feb 2025
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
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