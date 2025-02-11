In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-