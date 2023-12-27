In 2024 Simple Energy One or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Simple Energy One or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). One engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 72 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. One has a range of up to 212 kms. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less