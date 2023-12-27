In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less