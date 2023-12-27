In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl.
