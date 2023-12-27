Saved Articles

Simple Energy Dot One vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8500-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0441,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
8,04510,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3223,919

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
