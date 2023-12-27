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HomeCompare BikesDot One [2023-2025] vs YZF R15 V3

Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Dot One [2023-2025] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one [2023-2025] Yzf r15 v3
BrandSimple EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 47 Minutes-

Filters
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm170 mm
Length
1907 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1325 mm
Height
1170 mm1135 mm
Additional Storage
35 L-
Kerb Weight
126 Kg142 kg
Saddle Height
796 mm815 mm
Width
758 mm725 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
105 km-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7.5 degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
35 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 NitsAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 inch TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,2661,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,4991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
8,76710,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2083,919

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